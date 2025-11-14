Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984058https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/runnisaidpur-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-rjd-chandan-kumar-vs-bsp-jitendra-ram-vs-jdu-pankaj-kumar-2984058.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Runnisaidpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between BSP vs RJD

Runnisaidpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Runnisaidpur assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between RJD's Chandan Kumar and the BSP's Jitendra Ram. 

 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:55 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Runnisaidpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Runnisaidpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Runnisaidpur Assembly seat in Sitamarhi district was once a Congress stronghold, but over time socialist parties gained influence here. Independent candidates have also won, but BJP has never succeeded. Brahmin and Muslim voters play the most important role. In the 2020 triangular contest, JDU’s Pankaj Kumar Mishra defeated RJD’s Mangita Devi by 73,205 votes.

From the Runnisaidpur assembly seat, RJD has fielded Chandan Kumar against JDU's Pankaj Kumar while Bahujan Samaj Party has given ticket to Jitendra Ram. Other Candidates in the fray are Pramod Kumar of Independent, Vijay Kumar Sah of Jan Suraaj Party and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the Second Phase.

Stay Tuned For Runnisaidpur Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links