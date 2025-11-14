Runnisaidpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between BSP vs RJD

Runnisaidpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Runnisaidpur Assembly seat in Sitamarhi district was once a Congress stronghold, but over time socialist parties gained influence here. Independent candidates have also won, but BJP has never succeeded. Brahmin and Muslim voters play the most important role. In the 2020 triangular contest, JDU’s Pankaj Kumar Mishra defeated RJD’s Mangita Devi by 73,205 votes.

From the Runnisaidpur assembly seat, RJD has fielded Chandan Kumar against JDU's Pankaj Kumar while Bahujan Samaj Party has given ticket to Jitendra Ram. Other Candidates in the fray are Pramod Kumar of Independent, Vijay Kumar Sah of Jan Suraaj Party and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the Second Phase.

