Sadar Bazar Election Result 2025 Live: Som Dutt Vs Manoj Kumar Jindal Vs Anil Bhardwaj

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Sadar Bazar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. Sadar Bazar, a well-known wholesale bazaar in Old Delhi, is distinguished by its busy ambiance and significant traffic.

Sadar Bazar is the biggest wholesale market in Asia and India, with a daily revenue of almost Rs 300 crore. Navigating the market becomes difficult because of the enormous volume of business here.

With 68,790 votes, Som Dutt of the AAP won the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Jai Prakash of the BJP received 43,146 votes while Satbir Sharma of the Congress party garnered 9,857 votes.

With 67,507 votes, Som Dutt of the AAP also won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. Parveen Kumar Jain of the BJP, received 33,192 votes while Ajay Maken of the Congress received 16,331 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Sadar Bazar seat this year, the AAP has fielded Som Dutt Against Bjp's Manoj Kumar Jindal And Congress Candidate Anil Bhardwaj.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates