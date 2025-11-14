Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Saharsa election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs IIP Alok Ranjan Jha Indrajeet Prasad Gupta Winner

Saharsa Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission is all set to declare the results of the Saharsa constituency on Friday, November 4.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
The Saharsa constituency, one of Bihar’s key political battlegrounds, holds significant importance as it frequently witnesses intense contests between major political parties, shaping the region’s political landscape.

In the current election, Indrajeet Prasad Gupta (IIP), Kishor Kumar (JSP), and Alok Ranjan Jha (BJP) are in the fray, making the battle highly competitive.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Alok Ranjan Jha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, defeating Lovely Anand of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a margin of 19,679 votes. The Saharsa Assembly constituency falls under the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat, which remains a politically sensitive region in Bihar.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) won the Madhepura parliamentary seat, defeating Kumar Charandeep of the RJD.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates:
 

