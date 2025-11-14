Sakra Election Results 2025 Live Updates: RJD Vs Congress Contest Will Be Witnessed Here

Sakra Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Sakra constituency plays a pivotal role in Bihar’s elections, thanks to its diverse population and ability to sway political momentum. From the Sakra assembly seat, JD(U) has fielded Aditya Kumar against INC’s Umesh Ram. On the other hand, Jan Suraaj has given the ticket to Renu Paswan.

Bihar’s elections mark a historic democratic exercise, with high voter engagement and intense competition. NDA and Mahagathbandhan are in fierce contention, making this election monumental. The results are expected to set the tone for governance, coalition politics, and development in the state.

Stay Tuned For Sakra Seat Live Election Result 2025: