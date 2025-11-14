Samastipur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Ashwamedh Devi Up Against Akhtarul Islam Shahin

Samastipur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Samastipur seat holds major political importance in Bihar, representing a mix of communities and opinions. Its outcomes often set the tone for the state’s political direction. The voting for this seat was conducted in the first phase, and the voter turnout was recorded at 72.12 per cent.

From the Samastipur assembly seat, Janata Dal (United) has fielded Ashwamedh Devi against Rashtriya Janata Dal's Akhtarul Islam Shahin, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Manoj Kumar Sinha. Other candidates in the fray are Irshad Ahmad of Apna Kisan Party, Dinesh Kumar Rai of Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party, and Shivam Kumar Raj of The Plurals Party, among others.

The Bihar Election 2025 is shaping up to be monumental, with high stakes for all political parties. Voter enthusiasm, record turnouts, and intense campaigns reflect the state’s pivotal role in Indian politics. Every constituency counts, and the results could redefine alliances and governance for years to come.

