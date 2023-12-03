Sanathnagar Election results 2023: Part of the Secundrabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency, Sanath Nagar is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Sanath Nagar is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,11,327 male voters and 98,760 female votes in the seat, for a total of 2,10,118 voters. 52.18% of voters cast ballots in Sanath Nagar during the 2018 Telangana elections. In 2014, 52.87% of people showed up.

The seat was won by TDP's Talasani Srinivas Yadav in 2014 with a margin of 27,461 (22.01%). Of all the votes cast, Talasani Srinivas Yadav received 45.27% of the total.

The Sanath Nagar Assembly portion of the Secundrabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency was led by the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

SanathnagarVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sMarri Shashidhar Reddyand BRS’s Talasani Srinivas Yadav are the two top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of the Sanathnagarassembly elections.