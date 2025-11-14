Sasaram Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Sasaram Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Sasaram, a prominent assembly constituency in Bihar’s Rohtas district, has been a significant political battleground over the years. In the 2020 elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Rajesh Kumar Gupta defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate Ashok Kumar by a 14.7 % margin, marking a crucial win for the Alliance.

For the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Satendra Sah, while BSP has nominated Ashok Kumar on the seat. The Congress has extended support to the RJD under the alliance arrangement. Sasaram is a prominent seat for every political party , and the results will be keenly watched as the constituency often reflects the broader political trends in the Rohtas region.

(Also Read: Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: New Dawn Or NDA's Own?)

Stay Tuned For Sasaram Seat Live Election Result 2025: