Secunderabad Election results 2023: Secunderabad is a portion of the Secundrabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Secunderabad is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,12,666 male and 1,07,055 female voters in the seat, for a total of 2,19,753 votes. Voter participation in Secunderabad was 55.47% in the 2018 Telangana elections. 2014 saw a 57% turnout.

By a margin of 25,979 (19.02%), T Padma Rao of the TRS won the seat in 2014. With 42.4% of the total votes cast, T Padma Rao won.

The Secunderabad Assembly portion of the Secundrabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency was led by the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Secunderabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sMekala Sarangapani, congress candidate Amalakonda Venugopal Goudand BRS’s Padma Rao. T are the two three top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Secunderabadassembly elections.