Secunderabad Contonment Election results 2023: Secunderabad Cantt. is a component of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Secunderabad Cantt. is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,17,347 male and 1,12,635 female voters in the seat, for a total of 2,30,028 votes. Voter turnout in Secunderabad Cantt. during the 2018 Telangana elections was 49.05%. In 2014, 50.58% of people showed up.

By a margin of 3,275 (2.6%), G Sayanna of the TDP took the seat in 2014. With 35.5% of the total votes cast, G Sayanna won.

TDP took the lead in the Secunderabad Cantt. Assembly portion of the Malkajgiri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

SecunderabadContonmentVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sSriganesh. Nand BRS’s Lasya Nanditha Sayanna are the two top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of SecunderabadContonmentassembly elections.