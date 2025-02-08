Seemapuri Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Seemapuri is one of Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies and falls under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The area known as New Seemapuri originated as a slum settlement in 1970, initially housing a significant number of refugees from Bengal and Bangladesh. Over time, migrants from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh also settled there. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajesh Lilothia of Congress is up against Veer Singh Dhingan of AAP and Rinku Kr of BJP from this seat.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajendra Pal Gautam of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won with 88,392 votes. His closest rival, Sant Lal from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), secured 32,284 votes, while the Congress candidate, Veer Singh Dhingan, received 7,661 votes.

Rajendra Pal Gautam had also emerged victorious in the 2015 elections, securing 79,777 votes. The BJP candidate, Karamveer, garnered 30,956 votes, while Congress's Veer Singh Dhingan obtained 10,674 votes.

Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

