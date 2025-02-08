Seemapuri Election Result 2025 LIVE : BJP's KU. Rinku leading by 3744 votes against AAP's Veer Singh Dhingan
Seema Puri Assembly Election Result 2025 Live: In Delhi Assembly elections results 2025, Rajesh Lilothia of Congress is up against Veer Singh Dhingan of AAP and Rinku Kr of BJP from this seat.
Seemapuri Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Seemapuri is one of Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies and falls under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The area known as New Seemapuri originated as a slum settlement in 1970, initially housing a significant number of refugees from Bengal and Bangladesh. Over time, migrants from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh also settled there. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajesh Lilothia of Congress is up against Veer Singh Dhingan of AAP and Rinku Kr of BJP from this seat.
In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajendra Pal Gautam of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won with 88,392 votes. His closest rival, Sant Lal from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), secured 32,284 votes, while the Congress candidate, Veer Singh Dhingan, received 7,661 votes.
Rajendra Pal Gautam had also emerged victorious in the 2015 elections, securing 79,777 votes. The BJP candidate, Karamveer, garnered 30,956 votes, while Congress's Veer Singh Dhingan obtained 10,674 votes.
Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
BJP still leading with 3744 votes in the end of 6th round.
Ku. Rinku Continues her lead after 5th round with a total 24813 votes and leading by 3813 votes against AAP.
Ku. Rinku takes a stunning lead of 1826 votes after the counting of 4th round and overtakes AAP's Veer Singh Dhingan.
BJP giving strong fight against AAP, trailing by Just 166 votes .
Veer Singh Dhingan Leading with 346 votes
Bjp trails By 553 Votes.
Veer Singh Dhingan From AAP Leads
AAP Leads In the First round
Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: Initial Trends To Begin At 8 AM
Vote counting for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections is set to begin shortly, determining the political fate of the national capital. The initial trends will start pouring in from 8 AM today.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making an aggressive push to return to power after more than two decades.
Exit polls released on Wednesday have largely predicted a BJP edge, but AAP leaders have dismissed these projections, pointing to past elections where pollsters underestimated their performance.
