Shahdara Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live Winner and Looser Candidate Sanjay Goyal vs Jitender Singh Shunty vs Jagat Singh Total Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election result

Shahdara Election Result 2025 LIVE :Shahdara Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Shahdara is one of Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies and falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It’s part of the Shahdara district, an administrative region established in 2012, located near the banks of the Yamuna River. The district headquarters is in Nand Nagri, and the area is well-connected to Central Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Shahdara is also one of the oldest inhabited parts of Delhi, historically linked to Old Delhi. The stretch near GT Road toll is commonly referred to as Shahdara Border.

In this year’s Delhi Assembly elections, the key candidates for the Shahdara seat are Jagat Singh of Indian National Congress (INC), Sanjay Goyal of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jitender Singh Shunty of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Shunty gained popularity during the Covid pandemic for offering free ambulance services.

Looking at past election results, in 2020, AAP’s Ram Niwas Goel retained the Shahdara seat with 62,103 votes, defeating BJP’s Sanjay Goyal, who secured 56,809 votes. Congress’s Narendra Nath lagged behind with 4,474 votes.

In 2015, Ram Niwas Goel (AAP) had claimed victory, securing 58,523 votes, followed by BJP’s Jitender Singh Shunty with 46,792 votes, while Congress’s Narendra Nath got 9,423 votes.

Delhi recorded a 60.42% voter turnout in the assembly elections held on Wednesday, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Shahdara Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

