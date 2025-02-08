Shakur Basti Election Result 2025 Live: Will Satyandar Jain Defend His Bastion?

Shakur Basti Election Result Live Update: Voting for the 70 assembly seats was held in the national capital on February 5. The Union Territory recorded around 60.54 percentage of voter turnout.

Counting votes in the Delhi Assembly polls will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The national capital voted on Wednesday, February 5, after more than a month of election campaigning.

Shakur Basti, one of the 10 assembly segments of the Chandni Chowk Parliament Seat, is a general category assembly seat situated in the North Delhi district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Shakur Basti Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the 2025 Assembly polls, the BJP has fielded Karnail Singh while Satyandar Jain has been nominated by AAP. As far as the Congress is concerned, it has gone with Satish Kumar Luthra.

In 2020 polls, AAP’s Satyendar Jain bagged the seat after defeating the saffron party’s S. C. Vats by 7592 votes. In the 2025 Assembly elections, Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.