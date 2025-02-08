Shalimar Bagh Election Result 2025 Live: Will AAP Retain Seat Or Big Twist In Store?

Shalimar Bagh Election Result Live Update: After over a month of high-octane election campaign, Delhi is set to get a new Chief Minister on Saturday. Will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retain its fort or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) script a comeback in the capital after 27 years?

Counting votes in the Delhi Assembly polls will begin at 8 a.m. today. The national capital voted on Wednesday, February 5, after more than a month of election campaigning. In the 2025 Assembly elections, Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

Shalimar Bagh Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

While the AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power, the BJP is aiming to win the polls in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years. On the other hand, the Congress, which ruled the capital uninterrupted for 15 years under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit, is seeking a return after a gap of 12 years.

Shalimar Bagh is part of the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, numbered 14 in the local Delhi assembly.

In the 2020 polls, Bandana Kumari of the AAP won the seat with 57,707 votes. BJP’s Rekha Gupta came in second with 54,267 votes, while Congress’ J.S. Nayol received 2,491. This year, the BJP has again fielded Rekha Gupta, and the AAP has also gone with its sitting MLA, Bandana Kumari. The Congress has nominated Parveen Kumar Jain.