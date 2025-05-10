Pakistan Ceasefire Violation LIVE: Explosions Heard In J&K As Pak Violates Agreement

Pakistan Ceasefire Violation LIVE: Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah claimed that explosions were heard across Srinagar.

This comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the two countries have agreed to a ceasefire. After Trump’s announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 PM Indian Standard Time on Saturday.