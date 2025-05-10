Advertisement
CEASEFIRE VOLATION LIVE

Pakistan Ceasefire Violation LIVE: Explosions Heard In J&K As Pak Violates Agreement

Written By Divyadeep Singh|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 09:49 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

Pakistan Ceasefire Violation LIVE: Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah claimed that explosions were heard across Srinagar.

This comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the two countries have agreed to a ceasefire. After Trump’s announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 PM Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

Stay Tuned To ZEE News For All Live Updates On Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

 

 

 

10 May 2025
21:47 IST

Pakistan Ceasefire Violation LIVE: Explosion Heard Across Srinagar, Says CM Abdullah 

J&K CM Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"

.

 

 

21:28 IST

Pakistan Ceasefire Violation LIVE: Red Streaks Seen, Explosions Heard As Pak Violates Agreement

J&K: Red streaks seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout.

 

 

19:41 IST

Pakistan Ceasefire Violation LIVE: Complete Blackout Enforced In J&K, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Barmer

A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu and Kashmir, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Barmer.

