LIVE Updates | Shikaripura Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Chandrakant Revankar Of AAP Vs G.B Malatesh Of INC Vs BY Vijayendra Of BJP

The results of the Karnataka assembly election 2023 will be announced today. The voting for the assembly election held on Tuesday, May 10, 2023. The counting will start at 8:00 am in 36 locations throughout the state, and election authorities anticipate knowing the results with certainty by midday. Shikaripura constituency will see a fierce battle for the seat between G.B Malatesh from INC and BY Vijayendra from BJP. The party has to cross the threshold mark of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka.

In 2018, B.S Yadiyurappa of the BJP won the seat after defeating Goni Malatesha of the INC. The former got the 56% vote share and defeated the latter with a margin of 35,397 votes. JD (S) H T Balegar came on the third spot with a vote rate of 9% or 13,191 votes.