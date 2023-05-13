topStoriesenglish2606782
NewsIndia
SHIKARIPURA KARNATAKA ELECTION RESULT NEWS

LIVE Updates | Shikaripura Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Chandrakant Revankar Of AAP Vs G.B Malatesh Of INC Vs BY Vijayendra Of BJP

00 am in 36 locations throughout the state, and election authorities anticipate knowing the results with certainty by midday. Shikaripura constituency will see a fierce battle for the seat between G.B Malatesh from INC and BY Vijayendra from BJP. The party has to cross the threshold mark of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:40 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Shikaripura Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Chandrakant Revankar Of AAP Vs G.B Malatesh Of INC Vs BY Vijayendra Of BJP

The results of the Karnataka assembly election 2023 will be announced today. The voting for the assembly election held on Tuesday, May 10, 2023. The counting will start at 8:00 am in 36 locations throughout the state, and election authorities anticipate knowing the results with certainty by midday. Shikaripura constituency will see a fierce battle for the seat between G.B Malatesh from INC and BY Vijayendra from BJP. The party has to cross the threshold mark of 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka.

In 2018, B.S Yadiyurappa of the BJP won the seat after defeating Goni Malatesha of the INC. The former got the 56% vote share and defeated the latter with a margin of 35,397 votes. JD (S) H T Balegar came on the third spot with a vote rate of 9% or 13,191 votes.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'