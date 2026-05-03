Shyampukur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Faceoff between BJP's Purnima Chakraborty vs Shashi Panja of AITC
Shyampukur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: In 2021, Dr. Shashi Panja of AITC won against Sandipan Biswas of BJP from Shyampukur Assembly seat.
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Shyampukur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Shyampukur Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Kolkata Corporation district. Shyampukur Assembly constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 12 candidates are in the fray for Maniktala.
Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle
The main contestants for the Maniktala seat are Purnima Chakraborty (BJP), Purna Ghosh (INC), Jhuma Das (AIFB), Shashi Panja (AITC), Gouranga Khatua (SUCI), and Independents Ayan Chakraborty, Anita Jaiswal, Barnali Ghosh, Rima Mondal, Sanjay Bagaria, Uma Goswami and Chhaya Ghosh.
In 2021, Dr. Shashi Panja of AITC won against Sandipan Biswas of BJP from Shyampukur Assembly seat.
Shyampukur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8am
Will Mamata Banerjee retain power or will lotus bloom for the first time in Bengal? All eyes on State Assembly polls as counting of votes begin at 8am.
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