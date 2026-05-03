Shyampukur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Faceoff between BJP's Purnima Chakraborty vs Shashi Panja of AITC

Shyampukur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Shyampukur Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Kolkata Corporation district. Shyampukur Assembly constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 12 candidates are in the fray for Maniktala.

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The main contestants for the Maniktala seat are Purnima Chakraborty (BJP), Purna Ghosh (INC), Jhuma Das (AIFB), Shashi Panja (AITC), Gouranga Khatua (SUCI), and Independents Ayan Chakraborty, Anita Jaiswal, Barnali Ghosh, Rima Mondal, Sanjay Bagaria, Uma Goswami and Chhaya Ghosh.

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In 2021, Dr. Shashi Panja of AITC won against Sandipan Biswas of BJP from Shyampukur Assembly seat.