Sibsagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins soon, early trends and major candidates in focus

Sibsagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Sibsagar assembly constituency is a prominent seat in Assam. It's located in the historic Sivasagar district and falls under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. Known for its rich Ahom heritage, the constituency includes important landmarks like Rang Ghar and Talatal Ghar, which shape its cultural identity. It is a general (unreserved) seat and has seen strong political contestation, particularly involving the Asom Gana Parishad, Indian National Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party. There are 8 candidates in the fray for the seat, including Kushal Dowari of the BJP, Tapan Gogoi of the Aam Aadmi Party, and Prodip Hazarika of the Asom Gana Parishad. Akhil Gogoi of the Rajior Dal has made the contest interesting from the seat.

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