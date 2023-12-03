Siddipet Election Results 2023: Siddipet is a part of the Medak Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Siddipetis located in Telangana's North Telangana area and Siddipet district. It fits the definition of a rural seat.

There are 1,91,936 voters in the seat overall, 95,799 of whom are female and 96,118 of whom are male. 79% of voters cast ballots in Siddipet during the 2018 Telangana elections. The attendance in 2014 was 74.63%.

The seat was won by TRS's Thanneeru Harish Rao in 2014 with a vote of 93,328 (61.79%). Of all the votes cast, Thanneeru Harish Rao received 71.96% of them.

The Medak Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency's Siddipet Assembly segment was led by the TRS in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

SiddipetVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sBomma Sriram Chakravarthyand BRS’s Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao are the twotop faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Siddipetassembly elections.