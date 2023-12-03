trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694593
SIDDIPETASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023

Siddipet Assembly Election results 2023 (Siddipet Vidhan Sabha Natija 2023): BJP's Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy Vs BRS’s Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao

The seat was won by TRS's Thanneeru Harish Rao in 2014 with a vote of 93,328 (61.79%). Of all the votes cast, Thanneeru Harish Rao received 71.96% of them.

Dec 03, 2023, 02:07 AM IST
Siddipet Election Results 2023: Siddipet is a part of the Medak Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Siddipetis located in Telangana's North Telangana area and Siddipet district. It fits the definition of a rural seat.

There are 1,91,936 voters in the seat overall, 95,799 of whom are female and 96,118 of whom are male. 79% of voters cast ballots in Siddipet during the 2018 Telangana elections. The attendance in 2014 was 74.63%.

The Medak Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency's Siddipet Assembly segment was led by the TRS in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

SiddipetVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates  

BJP’sBomma Sriram Chakravarthyand BRS’s Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao are the twotop faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Siddipetassembly elections. 

