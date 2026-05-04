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NewsIndiaSilchar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will the 'saffron wave' continue its decade-long dominance since 2014?
SILCHAR LOK SABHA CONSTITUENCY

Silchar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will the 'saffron wave' continue its decade-long dominance since 2014?

Lakhimpur Election Result 2026 Live: Silchar falls under the GEN category seat and a significant urban constituency in the Barak Valley. The BJP dominance seen in this region since 2014 would see a change as a result of the election polls on May 4, 2026.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:34 AM IST|Source:
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Silchar Election Results 2026 LIVE

Silchar Election Results 2026 LIVE: The constituency of Silchar, located within Cachar District, has witnessed the BJP's dominance in the past few years. 2021 Elections: Dipayan Chakraborty (BJP) emerged victorious over Tamal Kanti Banik (INC) by winning the poll by 21% (37,578 votes). Voter turnout was 74.55%. 2016 Elections: Dilip Kumar Paul (BJP) won against Bithika Dev (INC) by securing a win by 25% (39,920 votes). Turnout for the poll was about 75%. Past Trends: The BJP has managed to secure this seat continuously since 2014.

 

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