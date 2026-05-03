Siliguri Election Results 2026 LIVE: High-stakes contest set to unfold

Siliguri Election Results 2026 LIVE: The result for the Siliguri assembly seat will be declared today. West Bengal voted in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. Siliguri voted in the first phase of the election and recorded a voter turnout of 90.63 per cent, according to the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the 2021 Assembly election, Shankar Ghosh of the BJP emerged victorious. This time, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded Goutam Deb from the Siliguri assembly seat against the BJP's Shankar Ghosh and Congress' Alok Dhara.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce TMC vs BJP battle

The other candidates in the fray are Priyanka Bose of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Saradindu Chakraborty (Joy) of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and independent candidates Krishna Nand Singh, Tarun Talapatra, and Sunit Pandit.

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