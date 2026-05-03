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NewsIndiaSingur election results 2026 live updates arup kumar das bjp vs becharam manna tmc vs barun kumar malik congress winner
WEST BENGAL ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Singur election results 2026 live updates arup kumar das bjp vs becharam manna tmc vs barun kumar malik congress winner

Singur Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Singur assembly seat, BJP's Arup Kumar Das is up against TMC’s Becharam Manna. The assembly seat voted in phase 2 on April 29. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:27 AM IST|Source:
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Singur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Singur is a General category assembly seat, situated in Hooghly district of West Bengal. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of Hooghly Parliament Seat. This time, TMC has fielded Becharam Manna from the assembly seat against BJP's Arup Kumar Das. The other contesting candidates in the fray are Barun Kumar Malik of Congress, Debashis Chatterjee of CPIM, Pallabi Roy of BSP, Arup Das, and more, bringing the total to 9. 

In 2021, 2016, and 2011, TMC has been winning the assembly elections from this constituency, defeating BJP, Congress, BSP, CPIM, and more. Becharam Manna had won in 2021, Rabindranath Bhattacharya in 2016 & 2011, all were from TMC. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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