Sitamarhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between BSP vs RJD

Sitamarhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The history of Bihar’s Sitamarhi Assembly seat dates back to the Ramayana era. It is believed that Goddess Sita, wife of Lord Ram, was born in this region. The area was named Sitamarhi after her. In the early phase, Congress had dominance here, but after 2003 BJP’s influence grew in the region. RJD secured victory twice, in 2000 and 2015. At present, BJP’s Mithilesh Kumar is the MLA from this seat. In the 2020 election, he defeated RJD’s Sunil Kumar.

From the Sitamarhi assembly seat, BSP has fielded Raj Narayan Sah against RJD's Sunil Kumar while Bhartiya Janata Party has given ticket to Sunil Kumar Pintu. Other Candidates in the fray are Mahesh Nandan Singh of Independent, Pooja Arya of Lok Dal and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the Second Phase.

Stay Tuned For Sitamarhi Seat Live Election Result 2025: