Siwan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Siwan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Siwan Sadar, which is the administrative and urban center of the district, holds its identity because of the country’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. However, the politics and discussions here are often linked to bridges and urban issues. Muslim and Yadav voters dominate this seat, but Brahmins and Rajputs are also present in good numbers, making the election contest quite tough.

From the Siwan assembly seat, BJP has fielded Mangal Pandey, who is contesting against RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Intekhab Ahmed. Other candidates include Bibha Devi of the Bahujan Samaj Party; Swetank Anand, who is an independent candidate; and Manmohan Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, among others.

Bihar’s elections mark a historic democratic exercise, with high voter engagement and intense competition. NDA and Mahagathbandhan are in fierce contention, making this election monumental. The results are expected to set the tone for governance, coalition politics, and development in the state.

