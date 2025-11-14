Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984022https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/siwan-election-results-2025-live-updates-bjp-mangal-pandey-vs-rjd-awadh-bihari-chaudhary-vs-jan-suraaj-intekhab-ahmed-winner-2984022.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Siwan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Siwan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Siwan assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP'S Mangal Pandey Ray and RJD’s Mala Pushpam. 

 

Written By Shweta Kumari|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:20 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Siwan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Siwan Sadar, which is the administrative and urban center of the district, holds its identity because of the country’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. However, the politics and discussions here are often linked to bridges and urban issues. Muslim and Yadav voters dominate this seat, but Brahmins and Rajputs are also present in good numbers, making the election contest quite tough.

From the Siwan assembly seat, BJP has fielded Mangal Pandey, who is contesting against RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Intekhab Ahmed. Other candidates include Bibha Devi of the Bahujan Samaj Party; Swetank Anand, who is an independent candidate; and Manmohan Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, among others. 

Bihar’s elections mark a historic democratic exercise, with high voter engagement and intense competition. NDA and Mahagathbandhan are in fierce contention, making this election monumental. The results are expected to set the tone for governance, coalition politics, and development in the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned For Siwan Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Shweta Kumari

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links