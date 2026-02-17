Advertisement
Solar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates: Check date, timings, sutak kaal, do's and don'ts
SOLAR ECLIPSE 2026

Solar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates: Check date, timings, sutak kaal, do’s and don’ts

Solar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates: Surya Grahan 2026 will take place on February 17 as an annular solar eclipse, also known as the Ring of Fire.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
Solar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates
LIVE Blog

Solar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates: Surya Grahan 2026 will take place on February 17, 2026. This astronomical event will be an annular solar eclipse, which is also known as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse. During this type of eclipse, the Moon passes in front of the Sun but does not cover it completely. Because of this, a bright ring of sunlight remains visible around the Moon.

Solar Eclipse 2026 Date and Time (IST)

Here are the important timings of the solar eclipse according to Indian Standard Time (IST):

Date: February 17, 2026

Eclipse Begins: 3:26 PM

Peak Time: Around 5:40 PM

Eclipse Ends: 7:57 PM

Total Duration: Approximately 4 hours and 31 minutes

Although the eclipse will not be visible in India, these timings are provided for reference in Indian Standard Time.

(Also Check: Surya Grahan 2026: Will the Annular Solar Eclipse be visible in India? Check date, time, sutak timings, puja vidhi, do’s and don’ts)

What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon is farther away from the Earth and appears smaller than the Sun. As a result, it covers only the middle part of the Sun, while the outer edges remain visible. This creates a glowing circular ring in the sky, which is commonly called the “Ring of Fire.”

Sutak Kaal During Surya Grahan 2026

Sutak Kaal is considered an inauspicious period in Hindu tradition and usually starts 12 hours before a solar eclipse.

Sutak Kaal in India: Not applicable

Since Surya Grahan 2026 will not be visible in India, Sutak Kaal will not be observed anywhere in the country.

As a result, Sutak Kaal will not apply in India. While astronomy enthusiasts can watch the eclipse through online platforms and live streams, devotees can carry on with their daily routines as usual, following their faith and traditions without any concern.

17 February 2026
09:56 IST

Solar Eclipse 2026 Live: When is the Solar Eclipse in 2026?

The Solar Eclipse will take place today, February 17, 2026.

