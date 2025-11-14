Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Sonbarsha (SC) election results 2025 live vote counting BJP vs RJD Ratnesh Sada Sarita Devi winner

Sonbarsha (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Election Commission is all set to declare the results of the Sonbarsha (SC) constituency on Friday, November 14.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:06 AM IST|Source:
Sonbarsha (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Sonbarsha (SC) constituency is known for its diverse electorate and plays a significant role in Bihar assembly election victory. In the current assembly elections, Sarita Devi (INC), Satyendra Kumar (JSP), and Ratnesh Sada (JDU) are in the fray, making the contest highly competitive. The constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Castes, holds strong social and political influence within the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Ratnesh Sada of the Janata Dal (United) secured victory by defeating Tarni Rishideo of the Indian National Congress (INC). Continuing the party’s dominance in the region, Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JD-U) won the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections, defeating Kumar Charandeep (RJD).

