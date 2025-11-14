Sonepur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Fierce Contest Expected Between NDA And Mahagathbandhan
Sonepur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Sonepur assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on the cards between BJP Vinay Kumar Singh and RJD's Dr. Ramanuj Prasad.
Sonepur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Sonepur seat holds major political importance in Bihar, representing a mix of opinions. Its outcomes often set the tone for the state’s political direction. The constituency voted in the first phase (November 6) and saw a voter turnout of 68.20 per cent.
From the Sonepur assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Vinay Kumar Singh against Dr. Ramanuj Prasad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Jan Suraaj has given the ticket to Chandan Lal Mehta. Other contestants are: independent candidates Rohit Roy and Ramesh Kumar, among others.
Bihar’s assembly election is a historic political moment. Parties are mobilising their strongest campaigns while citizens actively participate in the democratic process. With strategic constituencies at the center, this election will likely influence not just Bihar but the broader political landscape of India.
Stay Tuned For Sonepur Seat Live Election Result 2025:
