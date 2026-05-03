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NewsIndiaSriperumbudur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Congress's K. Selvaperunthagai Faces AIADMK's K. Palani and TVK's K. Thennarasu
SRIPERUMBUDUR ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Sriperumbudur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Congress's K. Selvaperunthagai Faces AIADMK's K. Palani and TVK's K. Thennarasu

Sriperumbudur Election Result 2026 Live Update: Congress's K. Selvaperunthagai is up against AIADMK's K. Palani and TVK's K. Thennarasu from the Sriperumbudur seat.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:39 AM IST|Source:
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Sriperumbudur Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Sriperumbudur assembly constituency falls under the Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Kancheepuram district and is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Congress candidate K. Selvaperunthagai won the seat, defeating AIADMK's K. Palani by a margin of 10,879 votes. The seat has historically been a Congress stronghold, with the party winning it six times since 1977.

This time, Congress has once again fielded K. Selvaperunthagai, who also serves as the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president. The AIADMK has re-nominated K. Palani, the 2021 runner-up. TVK has fielded K. Thennarasu for this reserved constituency.

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The Sriperumbudur constituency has a total of 3,75,921 registered electors as per the 2026 electoral rolls.

The seat remains important for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, as Congress contests here as part of the alliance.

 

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