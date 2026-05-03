Srirangam Election Results 2026 LIVE: DMK’s S Durairaj vs AIADMK’s R Manoharan — who takes the lead?

Srirangam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 to elect representatives across 234 constituencies, with results being announced today, May 4.

Srirangam Assembly constituency is one of the 234 state legislative assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2026 elections, Srirangam is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The DMK has nominated S. Durairaj, while the AIADMK+ alliance has fielded R. Manoharan. Among other candidates in the fray are Dharmaraj from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and S. Ramesh from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, DMK’s M. Palaniyandi won the Srirangam constituency with 1,13,904 votes, defeating AIADMK’s Ku. Pa. Krishnan by a margin of 19,915 votes.