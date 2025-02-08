Sultanpur Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Sultanpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, Karam Singh Karma, Jai Kishan Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election
Sultanpur Election Result Live Update: From the Sultanpur seat this year, the AAP has fielded Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat against BJP's Karam Singh Karma and Congress's Jai Kishan.
Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency, one of the 70 seats in the National Capital of Delhi, went to the polls on February 5, 2025.
In 2025, the key candidates in the race are AAP leader Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, BJP's Karam Singh Karma, and Congress's Jai Kishan. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Ahlawat won with approximately 48,052 votes, defeating BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya.
Sultan Pur Majra Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status
AAP has been in power in National Capital with an overwhelming majority, but this year, BJP is hoping to close the gap. Approx 60.25 persent turned out to vote in Sultanpur Majra on 5 February, 2025.
Delhi Election Result LIVE Update: Counting Begins At 8 AM, Postal Ballots To Be Counted First
The official vote counting for the 2025 Sultanpur Delhi Assembly seat began at 8 am, starting with postal ballots. These include votes from government officials on election duty, service voters, and elderly or differently-abled individuals who opted for postal voting.
