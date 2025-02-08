Sultanpur Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Sultanpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, Karam Singh Karma, Jai Kishan Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency, one of the 70 seats in the National Capital of Delhi, went to the polls on February 5, 2025.

In 2025, the key candidates in the race are AAP leader Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, BJP's Karam Singh Karma, and Congress's Jai Kishan. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Ahlawat won with approximately 48,052 votes, defeating BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya.

Sultan Pur Majra Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

AAP has been in power in National Capital with an overwhelming majority, but this year, BJP is hoping to close the gap. Approx 60.25 persent turned out to vote in Sultanpur Majra on 5 February, 2025.