Sunetra Pawar oath ceremony LIVE updates: Maharashtra to get first woman Deputy CM today?

Sunetra Pawar oath ceremony LIVE updates: Sunetra Pawar is reportedly set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday. With this swearing-in, she will become the first woman to hold the position in the state and will succeed her husband, the late Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has clarified that he was not consulted on Sunetra Pawar’s elevation as Deputy CM. The development comes just days after Ajit Pawar’s tragic death in a plane crash.

Earlier on Saturday, leaders of the NCP (SP) gathered at Sharad Pawar’s residence in Baramati to chalk out the party’s future strategy, according to ANI. The meeting followed Sharad Pawar’s dismissal of speculation surrounding a possible merger between the two NCP factions after his nephew’s demise.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reports had suggested that merger talks involved multiple meetings between senior leaders, including Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule, with a tentative roadmap prepared for a unified party.