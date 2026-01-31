Sunetra Pawar oath ceremony LIVE updates: Maharashtra to get first woman Deputy CM today?
Sunetra Pawar oath ceremony LIVE updates: Sunetra Pawar, the wife of late leader Ajit Pawar, is reportedly set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, days after his untimely death in a plane crash that shocked Maharashtra's political establishment.
Trending Photos
Sunetra Pawar oath ceremony LIVE updates: Sunetra Pawar is reportedly set to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday. With this swearing-in, she will become the first woman to hold the position in the state and will succeed her husband, the late Ajit Pawar.
Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has clarified that he was not consulted on Sunetra Pawar’s elevation as Deputy CM. The development comes just days after Ajit Pawar’s tragic death in a plane crash.
Earlier on Saturday, leaders of the NCP (SP) gathered at Sharad Pawar’s residence in Baramati to chalk out the party’s future strategy, according to ANI. The meeting followed Sharad Pawar’s dismissal of speculation surrounding a possible merger between the two NCP factions after his nephew’s demise.
Reports had suggested that merger talks involved multiple meetings between senior leaders, including Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule, with a tentative roadmap prepared for a unified party.
Follow Zee News for LIVE updates:
Sunetra Pawar oath ceremony LIVE: 'Dada was insistent on reunion,' says NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil
Sunetra Pawar oath ceremony LIVE: According to ANI, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil said, "Ajit Dada was very insistent that we should come together. From our side, there was no opposition from anyone. Therefore, if God grants wisdom to everyone on both sides, this side and that side, to fulfill Ajit Dada’s final wish, then that final wish should be carried out. Over the past eight to nine months, it is I alone who has been holding these discussions; there is no need to say that no one else was involved. As the talks began to take place at the Mantralaya, I then started speaking to others as well. I had taken the consent of all the people on our side. He used to say repeatedly, “Out of my 40 MLAs, 39—or even all 40—will vote exactly as I say."
"One or two may express opinions here and there, but no one will take a stand different from mine.” Ajit Dada would often state this position. I would always ask, “Have you conveyed this to everyone with you?” He would say, “Jayant Rao, don’t worry at all. Whatever I say, all our MLAs will act accordingly.” Therefore, there is no opposition to coming together; on the contrary, there is overwhelming support from everyone. Everyone is saying that this should be done as soon as possible," he said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.