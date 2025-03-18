LIVE | Sunita Williams Return Updates: NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 Undocks From ISS, Begins Journey To Earth
Sunita Williams Return to Earth Live Updates: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Nick Hague, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, have begun their return journey to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The return of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 is set for today, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. NASA confirmed on Sunday evening that the astronauts' anticipated ocean splashdown off the Florida coast has been scheduled for 3:27 AM IST on Wednesday.
Sunita Williams Return to Earth Live Updates: NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams departed the International Space Station (ISS) early Tuesday morning (March 18, 2025) aboard a SpaceX capsule, marking the start of their long-awaited return to Earth. Their journey comes nine months after their planned week-long test mission was disrupted due to issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.
The SpaceX capsule undocked before dawn and is set to splash down off the Florida coast by early evening, weather permitting. Wilmore and Williams will return alongside another American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, which arrived at the ISS on Sunday.
The duo has been stationed at the ISS since June after their Boeing Starliner spacecraft, on its maiden crewed voyage, experienced propulsion problems and was deemed unsafe for the return trip.
NASA confirmed on Sunday evening that the astronauts' anticipated ocean splashdown off the Florida coast has been scheduled for 3:27 AM IST (2157 GMT) on Wednesday.
Sunita Williams Return LIVE Updates: Sunita Williams and Crew-9 Astronauts Prepare for SpaceX Dragon Splashdown
NASA’s live coverage of Sunita Williams’ return to Earth began with the Crew Dragon undocking at 10:35 AM ET on March 18. The next major broadcast will start at 2:15 AM ET on March 19, as the capsule makes its final descent for a planned splashdown off the Florida coast. Viewers can watch real-time updates on NASA TV, YouTube, and NASA+. The 17-hour journey back to Earth will feature a fiery atmospheric reentry, followed by parachute deployment to ensure a safe ocean landing.
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: Astronauts Thank Musk, Trump for Their Return; Sunita Williams Says, "We'll Be Back Before Too Long"
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, set to return to Earth after spending over nine months in space, expressed their gratitude to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump for their support.
In a video shared by Musk on X, Sunita Williams reassured, “We are coming back before long, so don’t make those plans without me. We’ll be back before too long.”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2025
Butch Wilmore also acknowledged their contributions, stating, “All of us have the utmost respect for Mr. Musk and, obviously, respect and admiration for our President of the United States, Donald Trump. We appreciate them, we appreciate all that they do for us, human spaceflight, for our nation, and we’re thankful for the positions they are in.”
Sunita Williams Return LIVE Updates: Why Is Sunita Returning on SpaceX’s Dragon Instead of Boeing’s Starliner?
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore initially launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner, but due to technical issues, NASA opted to return the spacecraft uncrewed in August 2024. As a result, both astronauts were reassigned to SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission for their journey back to Earth.
Sunita Williams Return LIVE: Sunita Williams Begins Journey Back to Earth; Splashdown Expected After 3 AM
NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, successfully undocked from the space-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 10:35 AM IST on Tuesday, March 18. Aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, the crew has embarked on a 17-hour journey back to Earth, adjusting their trajectory in preparation for atmospheric re-entry.
NASA’s live coverage of the Crew-9 return mission will resume at 2:15 AM IST on Wednesday, March 19, via NASA+, leading up to Dragon’s scheduled splashdown at 3:27 AM IST off the Florida coast. Once the spacecraft lands in the Atlantic Ocean, recovery teams will retrieve the crew and transport them to shore, marking the successful completion of their mission.
Sunita Williams Return LIVE Updates: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Return to Earth After 9 Months on ISS
After spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally on their way back to Earth. Originally launched on Boeing’s Starliner in June 2024 for what was meant to be a short-duration mission, the duo faced prolonged delays due to technical issues with the spacecraft. Now, they are aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, preparing for atmospheric reentry and a planned splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. NASA is streaming the event live, with touchdown expected in the early hours of March 19, 2025.
