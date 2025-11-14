Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984097https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/supaul-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-aap-vs-inc-braj-bhusan-navin-vs-minnatullah-rahmani-winner-2984097.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Supaul election results 2025 live vote counting AAP vs INC Braj Bhusan Navin vs Minnatullah Rahmani winner

Supaul Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Supaul assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between Janata Dal’s Bijendra Prasad Yadav  and the AAP’s Braj Bhusan Navin.

 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:22 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Supaul Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Supaul Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Supaul Assembly seat in Supaul district is a major constituency. This region is surrounded by river valleys and agriculture-based areas, where most people depend on farming. The Supaul Assembly constituency includes Supaul town and nearby blocks. This seat is part of the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. In past elections, intense competition has been seen here between RJD, JDU, and BJP. In the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly election, the contest on the Supaul seat will also remain important over development, flood management, and basic facilities.

From the Supaul assembly seat, Janata Dal has fielded Bijendra Prasad Yadav against AAP’s Braj Bhusan Navin  while INC has given ticket to Minnatullah Rahmani. Other candidates in the fray are Sushil Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party, Anil Kumar Singh of Jan Suraaj Party Party among other candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

Stay Tuned For Supaul Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links