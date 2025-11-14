Supaul election results 2025 live vote counting AAP vs INC Braj Bhusan Navin vs Minnatullah Rahmani winner

Supaul Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Supaul Assembly seat in Supaul district is a major constituency. This region is surrounded by river valleys and agriculture-based areas, where most people depend on farming. The Supaul Assembly constituency includes Supaul town and nearby blocks. This seat is part of the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. In past elections, intense competition has been seen here between RJD, JDU, and BJP. In the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly election, the contest on the Supaul seat will also remain important over development, flood management, and basic facilities.

From the Supaul assembly seat, Janata Dal has fielded Bijendra Prasad Yadav against AAP’s Braj Bhusan Navin while INC has given ticket to Minnatullah Rahmani. Other candidates in the fray are Sushil Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party, Anil Kumar Singh of Jan Suraaj Party Party among other candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

Stay Tuned For Supaul Seat Live Election Result 2025: