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NewsIndiaTambaram Election Result 2026 Live Updates: R S Kiruthika Devi of DMK vs C Rajendran of AIADMK vs D Sarathkumar of TVK
2026 TAMIL NADU ELECTIONS

Tambaram Election Result 2026 Live Updates: R S Kiruthika Devi of DMK vs C Rajendran of AIADMK vs D Sarathkumar of TVK

Tambaram Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The constituency is witnessing a contest among R. S. Kiruthika Devi of the DMK, C. Rajendran of the AIADMK, and D. Sarathkumar. In the 2021 elections, Tambaram recorded around 60 per cent voter turnout, with Raja S. R. of DMK defeating Chinnaiyah T. K. M. of AIADMK by a margin of 15 per cent.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:46 AM IST|Source:
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Tambaram Election Result 2026 Live Update

Tambaram Election Result 2026 Live Update: Tambaram is a state assembly constituency located in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu, and it forms part of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency for national elections. It is one of the 234 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state and is classified as a general constituency. Polling for the Tambaram seat was held on April 23, recording a voter turnout of 83.23 per cent. The constituency is witnessing a contest among R. S. Kiruthika Devi of the DMK, C. Rajendran of the AIADMK, and D. Sarathkumar. In the 2021 elections, Tambaram recorded around 60 per cent voter turnout, with Raja S. R. of DMK defeating Chinnaiyah T. K. M. of AIADMK by a margin of 15 per cent.

 

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