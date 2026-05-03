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NewsIndiaTamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: DMK set for historic comeback? TVK emerges as a big surprise
2026 TAMIL NADU ELECTIONS

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: DMK set for historic comeback? TVK emerges as a big surprise

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates:  The electoral contest in Tamil Nadu is primarily between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, but the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK has transformed it into a fiercely contested three-way battle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:42 AM IST|Source:
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Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu was among the five states where elections were held in the first half of 2026. Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23, recording a voter turnout of 84.69 per cent in a single-phase election covering all 234 Assembly constituencies, surpassing the previous highest poll participation of 78.39 per cent in the state. The electoral contest is primarily between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, but the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK has transformed it into a fiercely contested three-way battle. Key figures in the fray include Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Vijay. Check the regular updates on Tamil Nadu election results here.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

 

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