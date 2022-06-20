Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is scheduled to declared the SSLC (Class 10) and Plus Two (Class 12) results 2022 today, June 20. The Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister in a press conference that will be held at Anna Centenary Library. Tamil Nadu 12th board result 2022 will be announced at 9:30 am while the TN SSLC result 2022 will be declared at 12 noon. Once declared, students can check their TN SSLC and TN +2 results 2022 on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were held from May 5 to May 28, whereas, the SSLC exams were held between May 6 and May 30. This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC Examination 2022 and around 7 lakh students appeared for the TN 12th. Reportedly, the result for both TN SSLC and Plus 2 will be released on the same day but at different timings.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest and Live Updates on Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th results 2022

Live TV