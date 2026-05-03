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NewsIndiaTarakeswar Election Results 2026 LIVE Faceoff between TMC's Ramendu Sinharay vs Santu Pan of BJP vs Bhabani Prasad Mondal of INC
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

Tarakeswar Election Results 2026 LIVE Faceoff between TMC's Ramendu Sinharay vs Santu Pan of BJP vs Bhabani Prasad Mondal of INC

Tarakeswar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: In 2021, Ramendu Sinharay of AITC won against Dr. Swapan Dasgupta of BJP from Tarakeswar Assembly seat.

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:31 AM IST|Source:
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Tarakeswar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Tarakeswar Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Hooghly district. Tarakeswar constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 12 candidates are in the fray for Tarakeswar seat.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Tarakeswar seat Ramendu Sinharay (TMC), Santu Pan (BJP), Bhabani Prasad Mondal (INC), Adesh Khamrui (CPIM), Ahamed Alamgir Middya (AJUN), Tapan Tudu (BSP), Diti Bhattacharjee (IND), Jaydeb Santra (IND), Imamul Hasan Mullik (IND), Astikmoni Malick (IND), Madan Chandra Ghosh (IND), Nirmal Kumar Dhara (IND)

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In 2021, Ramendu Sinharay of AITC won against Dr. Swapan Dasgupta of BJP from Tarakeswar Assembly seat.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry:

 

04 May 2026
06:31 IST

Tarakeswar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8am

Will Mamata Banerjee retain power or will lotus bloom for the first time in Bengal? All eyes on State Assembly polls as counting of votes begin at 8am.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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