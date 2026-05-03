Tarakeswar Election Results 2026 LIVE Faceoff between TMC's Ramendu Sinharay vs Santu Pan of BJP vs Bhabani Prasad Mondal of INC

Tarakeswar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Tarakeswar Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Hooghly district. Tarakeswar constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 12 candidates are in the fray for Tarakeswar seat.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Tarakeswar seat Ramendu Sinharay (TMC), Santu Pan (BJP), Bhabani Prasad Mondal (INC), Adesh Khamrui (CPIM), Ahamed Alamgir Middya (AJUN), Tapan Tudu (BSP), Diti Bhattacharjee (IND), Jaydeb Santra (IND), Imamul Hasan Mullik (IND), Astikmoni Malick (IND), Madan Chandra Ghosh (IND), Nirmal Kumar Dhara (IND)

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In 2021, Ramendu Sinharay of AITC won against Dr. Swapan Dasgupta of BJP from Tarakeswar Assembly seat.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry: