Tarapur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Tarapur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: In the 2020 Assembly election, Mewalal Chaudhary won from here as the JDU candidate, defeating RJD’s Divya Prakash. Mewalal secured 64,468 votes, while Divya got 57,243 votes. Assembly elections here may be held between October and November. But in 2021-By Election Rajeev Kumar Singh won from here as the JDU candidate defeating RJD's Arun Kumar. Rajeev Kumar Singh secured 79,090 votes, whiole Arun got 75,238 votes.

From the Tarapur assembly seat, BJP has fielded Samrat Chaudhary against RJD's Arun Kumar while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Santosh Kumar Singh. Other candidates in the fray are Ashish Anand of Bahujan Samaj Party, Rahul Kumar Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 6 in the first phase.

Stay Tunes For Tarapur Seat Live Election Result 2025: