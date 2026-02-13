Advertisement
NewsIndiaTelangana municipal election result 2026 live updates: Over 73% voter turnout recorded, counting to start soon
TELANGANA MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

Telangana municipal election result 2026 live updates: Over 73% voter turnout recorded, counting to start soon

Telangana municipal election result 2026 live updates: The Telangana Municipal Election Result will be announced today, February 13, as counting of votes for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations has begun across Telangana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 06:54 AM IST
Telangana municipal election result 2026 live updates
LIVE Blog

Telangana municipal election result 2026 live updates: The Telangana Municipal Election Result will be announced today, February 13, as counting of votes for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations has begun across Telangana. The civic polls are being closely watched as a major political test for the ruling Indian National Congress and opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

According to the State Election Commission, counting will begin at 8 am at 123 centres across the state. Since voting was conducted using ballot papers, the process is expected to take time. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by regular ballot papers. Webcasting arrangements have been made at all counting centres and outside strong rooms. Security has been tightened, and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS are in force around the counting centres.

More than 73 per cent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also cast his vote in Kodangal in Vikarabad district.

13 February 2026
06:53 IST

Telangana municipal election result 2026 live: Participation concluded at 73.01% overall turnout

Telangana municipal election result 2026 live: Telangana witnessed a steady increase in voter turnout during polling on February 11, with participation concluding at an overall turnout of 73.01%. The elections were held on a party basis across all 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations

