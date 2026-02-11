telangana municipal elections 2026 voting live updates polling brs bjp inc latest news

Telangana municipal elections 2026 live updates: Telangana is set to conduct its municipal elections today, February 11, 2026, as voters across the state cast ballots to choose their local leaders. The polls cover 2,996 wards in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, with more than 52 lakh registered voters participating.

The elections are highly competitive, with major parties such as the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigning hard for control of civic bodies.

Voting is taking place under tight security and strict guidelines to ensure a peaceful process. Officials said that polling is proceeding smoothly throughout the day, with no major disruptions so far.

The results are expected on February 13, 2026, after counting is completed. These local elections are seen as an important test of public support for political parties ahead of larger state and national polls.