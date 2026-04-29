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NewsIndiaTelangana SSC Result 2026 Live Updates: BSE to announce TS 10th result today at 2 PM; check how to download the scorecard from Mahanadi portal
TELANGANA SSC RESULTS 2026

Telangana SSC Result 2026 Live Updates: BSE to announce TS 10th result today at 2 PM; check how to download the scorecard from Mahanadi portal

Telangana SSC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Telangana Board is set to announce the TS SSC results today at 2 PM. Students are advised to keep an eye on thed official websites.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Source:
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Telangana SSC Result 2026 Live Updates

Telangana SSC Result 2026 Live Updates: Over 5.28 lakh students are waiting for their results. The Telangana Board will announce the SSC results 2026 today (April 29, 2026) at 2 PM. Once the results are declared, students will check and download their results through the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. The results will be released by K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana, along with senior education officials, including Smt. Dr Yogita Rana, IAS. Results will be announced through press conference.

Exam Dates and Schedule

TS SSC class 10th exams were conducted between March 14 and April 16. 

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How to check TS SSC results 2026 scorecard

1. Visit the official websites

2. Click on the "SSC Public Examination Results 2026" on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Click the submit button.

5. Your results will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save your marksheet for future use.

Other Ways to check TS SSC 2026 marksheet

1. SMS

2. DigiLocker

3. MeeSeva/WhatsApp

4. Alternative Portal - results.cgg.gov.in

How to check TS 10th scorecard through SMS

1. Open the message app on your phone.

2. Type:- TS10<space>YourRollNumber (e.g., TS10 2603123456).

3. Sent this message to the number 56263.

4. Your results will be shown on your phone.

5. Download and save.

Step-by-Step guide to check TS SSC results via DigiLocker

1. Open the DigiLocker website or app.

2. Log in or sign in with your registered mobile number.

3. Click on the 'Education section'.

4. Search for 'Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE)' or 'TS SSC'.

5. Select the "SSC Marksheet" or "Class X Marksheet" for the year 2026.

6. Enter your login details.

7. Click on submit.

8. Download the marksheet.

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Samta Pahuja

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