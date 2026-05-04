Tezpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: AGP and INC prepare for high-stakes battle
Tezpur Election Result 2026 Live: For decades now, the Tezpur Constituency has been known for the intense battles fought here between Asom Gana Parishad and Indian National Congress.
Trending Photos
Tezpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: As we move closer to the 2026 Assembly Elections, one of the critical focal points is the Tezpur Constituency of Assam. Being a GEN category seat, the Tezpur Assembly Constituency enjoys immense significance because of the historical battles fought here by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) against Indian National Congress (INC). With the 2021 Assembly Elections in mind, we must remember that AGP succeeded in retaining its dominance in the constituency. In 2021, Prithiraj Rava of AGP won the election decisively, thus reiterating his party's dominance within the urban voters of the constituency.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv