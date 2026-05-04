Tezpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: AGP and INC prepare for high-stakes battle

Tezpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: As we move closer to the 2026 Assembly Elections, one of the critical focal points is the Tezpur Constituency of Assam. Being a GEN category seat, the Tezpur Assembly Constituency enjoys immense significance because of the historical battles fought here by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) against Indian National Congress (INC). With the 2021 Assembly Elections in mind, we must remember that AGP succeeded in retaining its dominance in the constituency. In 2021, Prithiraj Rava of AGP won the election decisively, thus reiterating his party's dominance within the urban voters of the constituency.

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