Thane Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ward-Wise, Party-Wise Tally
In the Thane civic polls, voting for the Thane Municipal Corporation election concluded on January 15, 2026, recording voter participation across 33 wards and all contested seats.
Thane Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), responsible for overseeing the city’s urban planning and civic infrastructure, will head to the polls on January 15, 2026, with counting and results scheduled for January 16, 2026. A total of 18,41,488 voters are eligible to cast their ballots to elect representatives from 33 wards across Thane.
In the previous TMC elections held in 2017, elections were conducted for 131 seats. The Shiv Sena emerged as the dominant force, securing 67 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 35 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats, while the Congress managed three. The AIMIM claimed two seats, and one seat went to an Independent candidate.
At the broader state level, the BJP had earlier reinforced its political strength in Maharashtra by emerging as the single-largest party in 129 of the 288 local bodies that went to polls during the first two phases. The ruling Mahayuti alliance crossed the 200-local-body mark, with the Shiv Sena winning 51 and the NCP securing 33.
In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lagged behind, managing to win fewer than 50 local bodies. The Congress led the opposition tally with 35 wins, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) finished with eight each.
Vote counting to begin from 10 AM
Thane Municipal Election Results 2026: 'We Have Gained Strength With The Thackerays Coming Together', Says Shiv Sena Leader
Thane Municipal Election Results 2026: While addressing the media, Shiv Sena Leader Anand Dubey says, 'We have gained strength with the Thackerays coming together. We are hopeful that the results will be in our favour.'
