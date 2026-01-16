Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007068https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/thane-municipal-election-results-2026-live-ward-wise-party-wise-tally-3007068.html
NewsIndiaThane Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ward-Wise, Party-Wise Tally
THANE MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2026

Thane Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ward-Wise, Party-Wise Tally

In the Thane civic polls, voting for the Thane Municipal Corporation election concluded on January 15, 2026, recording voter participation across 33 wards and all contested seats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 08:52 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Thane Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), responsible for overseeing the city’s urban planning and civic infrastructure, will head to the polls on January 15, 2026, with counting and results scheduled for January 16, 2026. A total of 18,41,488 voters are eligible to cast their ballots to elect representatives from 33 wards across Thane.

In the previous TMC elections held in 2017, elections were conducted for 131 seats. The Shiv Sena emerged as the dominant force, securing 67 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 35 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats, while the Congress managed three. The AIMIM claimed two seats, and one seat went to an Independent candidate.

At the broader state level, the BJP had earlier reinforced its political strength in Maharashtra by emerging as the single-largest party in 129 of the 288 local bodies that went to polls during the first two phases. The ruling Mahayuti alliance crossed the 200-local-body mark, with the Shiv Sena winning 51 and the NCP securing 33.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lagged behind, managing to win fewer than 50 local bodies. The Congress led the opposition tally with 35 wins, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) finished with eight each. 

Vote counting to begin from 10 AM

(STAY TUNED TO ZEE NEWS FOR LIVE UPDATES)

16 January 2026
08:46 IST

Thane Municipal Election Results 2026: 'We Have Gained Strength With The Thackerays Coming Together', Says Shiv Sena Leader

 

Thane Municipal Election Results 2026: While addressing the media, Shiv Sena Leader Anand Dubey says, 'We have gained strength with the Thackerays coming together. We are hopeful that the results will be in our favour.' 

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

BMC Elections 2026
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: BJP Vs NCP
US Iran tensions
Trump’s Soft Tone Vs Reality: Why Iran Still Faces The Risk Of A US Attack
Pakistan security threat
Pakistan At Risk As Iran Eyes Strategic Airbases Amid US-Iran Tensions
Maharashtra municipal council elections
Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results Live: Stage Set For Result Day
Supreme Court
Who Is Harish Rana, Man Whose Parents Are Seeking Euthanasia For Him?
Republic Day
Republic Day Chief Guests Revealed: Top EU Leaders To Grace Parade
Central Intelligence Agency
CIA Invites Informers Against China In A Viral X Post - Watch
BMC Election 2026
BMC Election 2026 Exit Poll Results: BJP-Shinde Tsunami Likely; Sena-UBT To...
Strait of Hormuz
Strait Of Hormuz Tensions: Can Iran Disrupt Global Oil Markets Amid Protests?
India-Russia oil deal
India’s Strategic Shift In The Russia-Venezuela Tug-Of-War Amid Sanction Risk