Thanjavur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: DMK's Ramanathan Faces BJP Alliance's M. Muruganandam and TVK's R. Vijay Saravanan
Thanjavur Election Result 2026 Live Update: DMK's Ramanathan is up against BJP-AIADMK alliance's M. Muruganandam and TVK's R. Vijay Saravanan from the Thanjavur seat.
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Thanjavur Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Thanjavur assembly constituency falls under the Thanjavur parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Thanjavur district.
Notably, in the 2021 assembly polls, DMK candidate T.K.G. Neelamegam won the seat, defeating AIADMK's V. Arivudainambi by a margin of 47,149 votes. In 2016, AIADMK had won the constituency.
This time, DMK has fielded Ramanathan as its candidate, with T.K.G. Neelamegam not contesting the 2026 election. The AIADMK-BJP alliance has allocated the Thanjavur seat to the BJP, which has fielded M. Muruganandam. TVK has fielded R. Vijay Saravanan, making this a triangular contest.
The Thanjavur constituency has historically been a DMK stronghold, with the party winning the seat seven times since 1977.
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