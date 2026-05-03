Thiruvallur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: DMK's V.G. Rajendran Faces AIADMK's B.V. Ramanah and TVK's T. Dr. Arunkumar

Thiruvallur Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Thiruvallur assembly constituency falls under the Thiruvallur parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Thiruvallur district.

In the 2021 assembly polls, DMK's V.G. Rajendran won the seat, defeating AIADMK's B.V. Ramana by a margin of 22,701 votes. In 2016, AIADMK had won the constituency.

This time, DMK looks to retain its advantage with incumbent V.G. Rajendran. AIADMK has fielded B.V. Ramana for a rematch. TVK has fielded Dr. T. Arunkumar, making this a triangular contest.

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The Thiruvallur constituency has a total of 2,48,651 registered electors as per the 2026 electoral rolls.

The Thiruvallur Assembly constituency is part of the Thiruvallur parliamentary constituency, which is a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes at the Lok Sabha level.