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NewsIndiaThiruvananthapuram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who will replace Antony Raju?
KERALA ELECTION RESULTS LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who will replace Antony Raju?

Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2026 LIVE: LDF has backed Independent candidate Sudheer Karamana after Antony Raju was barred from contesting elections. Will UDF conquer the high-stakes seat or LDF maintain its stronghold?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:32 AM IST|Source:
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Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2026 LIVE
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Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. The counting of votes are being held today. Thiruvananthapuram assembly constituency, a General category seat in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala has Eleven candidates in the fray. The three major political fronts, NDA, LDF, and UDF, have all fielded their nominees. The ruling LDF has backed Independent candidate Sudheer Karamana. The UDF has fielded C. P John of the Communist Marxist Party Kerala, while the NDA has nominated Karaman Jayan of the BJP. Other contenders include Adv. Sen from BSP, A. Saroopa from SUCI Communist, and six Independent candidates. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Antony Raju of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, an LDF ally, won the seat with a margin of 7,089 votes. The constituency has a total of 1,58,545 voters, including 82,297 women.

Also Read: Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term

Also Read: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Will Vijay's TVK make surprise debut?

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04 May 2026
06:30 IST

Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 08:00 AM

Counting of votes for Thiruvananthapuram Elections 2026 to begin at 08:00 AM

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