Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who will replace Antony Raju?

Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. The counting of votes are being held today. Thiruvananthapuram assembly constituency, a General category seat in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala has Eleven candidates in the fray. The three major political fronts, NDA, LDF, and UDF, have all fielded their nominees. The ruling LDF has backed Independent candidate Sudheer Karamana. The UDF has fielded C. P John of the Communist Marxist Party Kerala, while the NDA has nominated Karaman Jayan of the BJP. Other contenders include Adv. Sen from BSP, A. Saroopa from SUCI Communist, and six Independent candidates. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Antony Raju of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, an LDF ally, won the seat with a margin of 7,089 votes. The constituency has a total of 1,58,545 voters, including 82,297 women.

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