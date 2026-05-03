Thiruvarur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Chandrasekaran Govi BJP vs Kalaivanan Poondi K DMK vs Veeramani V TVK

Thiruvarur Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Thiruvarur assembly constituency falls under the Nagapattinam parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Thiruvarur district.

In the 2021 assembly polls, DMK candidate K. Poondi Kalaivanan won the seat, defeating AIADMK's A.N.R. Panneerselvam. In 2016, DMK had dominated the constituency. Thiruvarur holds special historical significance as the constituency of former DMK president and Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

This time, the battle remains a direct contest between DMK's incumbent K. Poondi Kalaivanan and AIADMK's A.N.R. Panneerselvam, who is seeking a rematch. TVK, which is contesting all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, has also fielded a candidate in the constituency.

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The Thiruvarur constituency falls under the Nagapattinam parliamentary constituency in Thiruvarur district.