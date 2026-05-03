Thodupuzha Election Results 2026 LIVE: PJ Joseph's Son makes electoral debut against KC(M)'s Cyriac Chazhikadan

Thodupuzha Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Thodupuzha assembly seat (Constituency No. 90) in Idukki district, the UDF has fielded Apu John Joseph of Kerala Congress, and the LDF has fielded Cyriac Chazhikadan of Kerala Congress (M).

Thodupuzha is a General seat falling under the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. Apu John Joseph is currently serving as the state coordinator of the Kerala Congress and the president of the IT and Professional Congress. An Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate, he previously worked at Technopark and later spent seven years with an IT company in Switzerland.

In the 2021 assembly elections, P.J. Joseph of Kerala Congress won the seat defeating Prof. K.I. Antony of Kerala Congress (M) by a commanding margin of 20,259 votes, securing a 48.63% vote share. Since 1977, the Thodupuzha seat has been won 7 times by Kerala Congress and only twice by INC, making it the firmest Kerala Congress bastion in the state.

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In 2021, Thodupuzha was the only seat the UDF had won in all of Idukki district. Apu John Joseph's debut will be the defining test of whether the Joseph family legacy can carry over to a new generation in this high-stakes contest.