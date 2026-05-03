Thoothukkudi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will the DMK retain the seat or can the AIADMK flip it?

Thoothukkudi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 to elect representatives across 234 constituencies, with results being announced today, May 4.

Thoothukkudi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 state legislative assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2026 elections, Thoothukkudi is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The DMK has fielded P. Geetha Jeevan, while the AIADMK has nominated S.T. Chellapandian. Among other candidates in the fray are S. Muneeswara Moorthy (Independent), S.T.R.M. Dhinakaran (Independent), and P. Babu (Independent).

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In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, DMK’s P. Geetha Jeevan won the Thoothukkudi constituency with 92,314 votes, defeating TMC’s S.D.R. Vijayaseelan by a margin of over 50,000 votes.