Thousand Lights Election Result 2026 Live Updates: DMK's Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan Faces AIADMK's B. Valarmathi and TVK's JCD Prabhakar

Thousand Lights Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Thousand Lights assembly constituency falls under the Chennai Central parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Chennai district.

Notably, in the 2021 assembly polls, DMK candidate Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan won the seat, defeating BJP's Khushbu Sundar by a margin of 32,462 votes. In 2016, DMK had also retained the constituency.

This time, DMK has again fielded incumbent Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan. AIADMK has fielded B. Valarmathi, a three-time MLA who previously represented the Alandur constituency. TVK has fielded JCD Prabhakar, a former two-time MLA who recently joined the party.

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A total of 18 candidates are in the fray, including from NTK.

The Thousand Lights constituency is part of the Chennai Central parliamentary constituency in Chennai district.