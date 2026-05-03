Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043128https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/thrissur-election-results-2026-live-updates-alankode-leelakrishnan-cpi-vs-rajan-j-pallan-congress-vs-padmaja-venugopal-bjp-kerala-winner-3043128.html
NewsIndiaThrissur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will BJP witness Lok Sabha magic?
KERALA ELECTION RESULTS LIVE

Thrissur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will BJP witness Lok Sabha magic?

Thrissur Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP has filed Padmaja Venugopal against UDF candidate Rajan J. Pallan and LDF’s Alankode Leelakrishnan, betting for a Lok Sabha 2024 repeat, when it won its maiden seat from Kerala. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:26 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thrissur Election Results 2026 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Thrissur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. The counting of votes are being held today. The Thrissur assembly constituency in Kerala is General category seat, is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and is known for its vibrant political contests. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Suresh Gopi grabbed BJP’s maiden seat from Thrissur. It is witnessing a key triangular battle between LDF candidate Alankode Leelakrishnan (CPI), UDF candidate Rajan J. Pallan (INC), and BJP candidate Padmaja Venugopal. According to the latest electoral rolls, Thrissur has 1,59,793 registered voters, including 75,977 men and 83,814 women. Scheduled Caste voters form 7.47% of the population, and the literacy rate stands at 95.32% as per Census 2011.This high-profile contest is being closely watched as part of the larger three-front fight in Kerala.

Also Read: Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: LDF aims for historic third term

Also Read: Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay tuned for live updates: 

 

04 May 2026
06:18 IST

Thrissur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 08:00 AM

Counting of votes for the crucial Thrissur assembly constituency to begin at 08:00 Am 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...