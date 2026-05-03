Thrissur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will BJP witness Lok Sabha magic?

Thrissur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. The counting of votes are being held today. The Thrissur assembly constituency in Kerala is General category seat, is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and is known for its vibrant political contests. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Suresh Gopi grabbed BJP’s maiden seat from Thrissur. It is witnessing a key triangular battle between LDF candidate Alankode Leelakrishnan (CPI), UDF candidate Rajan J. Pallan (INC), and BJP candidate Padmaja Venugopal. According to the latest electoral rolls, Thrissur has 1,59,793 registered voters, including 75,977 men and 83,814 women. Scheduled Caste voters form 7.47% of the population, and the literacy rate stands at 95.32% as per Census 2011.This high-profile contest is being closely watched as part of the larger three-front fight in Kerala.

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